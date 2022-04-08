Menu Content

N. Korea Blames Destructive US Policy for Peninsula Tensions

Written: 2022-04-09 13:13:17Updated: 2022-04-09 16:44:45

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's foreign ministry, citing Russian officials, blamed the U.S. for the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

In a statement posted on its website Saturday, the ministry introduced an editorial written by a Russian security official who blamed Washington's "destructive" policies for intensifying tensions on the peninsula.

The North quoted the official's claim that long-term peace in the region is possible when U.S. pressure disappears, adding that destructive measures by the U.S. can exacerbate instability and lead to armed clashes.

The ministry also cited Moscow's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who criticized the U.S. and Europe's continued sanctions on North Korea as ineffective.

The ministry said such remarks by senior Russian officials clearly convey the root cause of escalating political conditions on the peninsula and in the region.

Pyongyang has ramped up tensions in recent days by launching an intercontinental ballistic missile on March 24, ending its self-imposed moratorium on long range missile testing. There's speculation the regime could stage more provocations this month to mark special anniversaries related to its former leaders.
