Pentagon: US Continues to Adjust Readiness Against N. Korea Threats

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the U.S. continues to adjust defense readiness against increasing threats from North Korea.In a press briefing Friday, when asked if joint military exercises with South Korea are meant to send a strong signal to the North, the spokesperson said that it's not about message sending but that all training events are meant to improve readiness. He said that is the U.S. commitment on the Korean Peninsula and to its South Korean allies.Regarding remarks by the North Korean leader's sister about using nuclear weapons if attacked by the South or the U.S., Kirby said Washington is well aware of the North's efforts to advance its nuclear ambitions and ballistic missile capabilities.He added the U.S. does not need to hear threats and threatening comments from North Korean leaders to understand the actual threat Pyongyang represents.Kirby said that's why the U.S. continues to adjust its posture and intelligence gathering as needed as well as its training and readiness with South Korea.