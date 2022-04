Photo : YONHAP News

Big Hit Music, the agency of K-pop band BTS, said Saturday that the seven-member act has received seven nominations in six categories for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards scheduled in Las Vegas on May 15.According to the nominees list announced by the organizers, BTS has been nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist (excluding U.S.), Top Selling Song, Top Billboard Global Song (excluding U.S.) and Top Rock Song.The Top Selling Song category in particular includes two BTS songs, “Butter” and “Permission to Dance."The Billboard Music Awards is one of the top three pop music awards in the U.S., along with the American Music Awards and the Grammys.BTS has been awarded at the BMAs for five straight years since grabbing the Top Social Artist honor in 2017.