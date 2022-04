Photo : YONHAP News

Two bodies recovered in waters off Taiwan on Friday have been confirmed to be South Korean sailors from a tugboat that went missing in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning.Seoul's foreign ministry confirmed the discovery Saturday, saying the bodies have been transferred to a local hospital and a consular representative has been dispatched.The 322-ton tugboat Kyoto 1 carrying six South Koreans went missing while it was towing Kyoto 2, an auxiliary vessel with no crew, en route to Indonesia.The ministry said Kyoto 2 docked at an outport of Kaohsiung harbor in Taiwan on Friday evening and will make its port entry after safety checks are carried out on Saturday.Meanwhile, search operations continue for Kyoto 1 with patrol and rescue boats and helicopters mobilized.