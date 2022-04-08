Menu Content

Yoon: Judicial Matters Fall Under Justice Ministry, Prosecution

Written: 2022-04-09 13:13:42Updated: 2022-04-09 14:13:48

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol said Friday that criminal and judicial matters should be addressed by the justice ministry and prosecution.

Speaking to reporters at his office, Yoon was asked about the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) expressing official opposition to the ruling Democratic Party's push to completely strip the prosecution of investigative rights.

Apparently trying to distance himself from the issue, Yoon said he aims to focus only on issues affecting people's livelihoods, and that it's been a long time since he stepped down as a prosecutor.

On Friday, the SPO said it objects to legislation being pushed by politicians seeking to deprive the prosecution of its investigative authority. Prosecutor-General Kim O-su also convened a senior staff meeting and discussed response measures. 

Yoon served as prosecutor-general before entering politics.
