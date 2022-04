Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suh Wook held phone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart on Friday at the request of Minister Oleksii Reznikov.In a text message to reporters, the defense ministry said the Ukrainian minister shared information on the rapidly changing crisis in his country while Suh condemned Russia's invasion and expressed grave concern over civilian killings announced by the Kyiv government.Reznikov thanked Korean military authorities for their humanitarian aid and asked for continued attention and support.South Korea last month provided Ukraine with non-lethal military and medical supplies worth one billion won, including bulletproof helmets, blankets, tents, first aid kits and medicine.