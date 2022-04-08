S. Korea, US to Discuss Import Safeguard Dispute for 3 More Months

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. will hold talks for three more months to resolve a trade conflict regarding U.S. safeguarding measures on Korean washing machine imports.According to the World Trade Organization, member countries, during a Dispute Settlement Body meeting, accepted a joint request by Seoul and Washington asking for more time to discuss the issue.The two sides will have until July 7 to sort out the dispute.The U.S. imposed safeguarding measures on Korean washing machines in February 2018, accepting the argument that imports were dealing a severe blow to the domestic industry.The measures essentially target Samsung and LG Electronics.The Seoul government filed a suit with the WTO in May that year and its initial deliberating panel sided with Korea in February last year.Instead of appealing the decision right away, the U.S. chose to hold further talks with Korea, which Seoul agreed to, and the April 8 deadline has now been extended for three more months.