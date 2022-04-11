Menu Content

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Below 200,000 for Second Day

Written: 2022-04-10 10:26:37Updated: 2022-04-10 18:57:31

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained below 200-thousand for a second day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 164-thousand-481 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 27 from overseas. The total caseload came to 15-million-333-thousand-670.

The daily tally dropped by over 20-thousand from a day ago, when it fell below the mark for the first time in five days. It is the first time in six weeks that Sunday tallies were in the 100-thousand range.

The figure decreased by nearly 70-thousand from a week ago and 153-thousand from two weeks ago.

The number of critical patients, however, rose by 15 to one-thousand-114, rising back above eleven-hundred.

A total of 329 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 19-thousand-421. The fatality rate is at zero-point-13 percent.

More than 58 percent of ICU beds are occupied nationwide.

About one-point-22 million people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.

On the vaccination front, 86-point-seven percent of the population are doubled jabbed and over 64 percent have received a booster.
