New COVID-19 Cases Below 200,000 for Second Day

Daily COVID-19 cases remained below 200-thousand for a second day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 164-thousand-481 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 27 from overseas. The total caseload came to 15-million-333-thousand-670.The daily tally dropped by over 20-thousand from a day ago, when it fell below the mark for the first time in five days. It is the first time in six weeks that Sunday tallies were in the 100-thousand range.The figure decreased by nearly 70-thousand from a week ago and 153-thousand from two weeks ago.The number of critical patients, however, rose by 15 to one-thousand-114, rising back above eleven-hundred.A total of 329 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 19-thousand-421. The fatality rate is at zero-point-13 percent.More than 58 percent of ICU beds are occupied nationwide.About one-point-22 million people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.On the vaccination front, 86-point-seven percent of the population are doubled jabbed and over 64 percent have received a booster.