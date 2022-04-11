Son Heung-min Scores Second Premier League Hat Trick, Voted King of Match

Photo : KBS News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur scored three goals in one match, earning his second hat trick in the league.Son netted an opener in the third minute and added two in the second half in a match against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, England on Saturday. Son's explosive performance led to the team's 4-0 victory.Son has scored goals in three straight games and with the latest hat trick, Son has scored 17 goals in the 2021-2022 season, matching his tally for the previous season.Son scored a goal in the 21st minute in the second half with an assist by Harry Kane, increasing the record for the most joint goals in Premier League history to 40.After the match, Son was voted the "King of the Match," securing 68-point-nine percent of about 17-thousand votes.The honor is awarded through on online vote to the player who fans believe performed the best on the pitch. Son has so far won the honor eleven times.