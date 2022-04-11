3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Waters Near Yeongdeok

Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake with a magnitude of three-point-four struck off the country's east coast on early Sunday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), the earthquake occurred in waters 23 kilometers east of Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province at 2:45 a.m.The depth of the epicenter was estimated at 18 kilometers.The weather agency said that the latest tremor is the strongest quake to hit the Korean Peninsula so far this year. The second-strongest quake was a three-point-one magnitude tremor that occurred near Kilju in North Korea on February 11.The latest tremor was recorded at a maximum level of three on the seismic intensity scale in North Gyeongsang Province, two in the adjacent Gangwon Province.Fire authorities in North Gyeongsang Province said they received about ten reports from people who felt the quake. The KMA said that people in areas close to the quake might have felt it and urged caution.