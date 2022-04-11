Menu Content

Politics

UNC Discloses S. Korean Defense Chief's Visit to JSA Security Battalion

Written: 2022-04-10 13:16:59Updated: 2022-04-10 18:52:47

Photo : KBS News

The United Nations Command (UNC) said on Sunday that South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook recently visited its military post near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the inter-Korean border.

The UNC posted on its social media that Minister Suh visited Camp Bonifas last week and spread words of encouragement to the UNC Security Battalion of the Joint Security Area (JSA).

Camp Bonifas, south of the DMZ, is home to the security battalion, whose primary mission is to monitor and enforce the 1953 Armistice agreement between South and North Korea.

The UNC said Suh was impressed that South Korea and the United States maintain their readiness posture at freedom's frontier for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula while abiding by the armistice agreement.

The visit was reportedly made last Wednesday when the minister visited a front-line Army unit to check the military's readiness posture.

The UNC's belated disclosure of Suh's visit to Camp Bonifas comes after North Korea's recent series of ballistic missile launches.
