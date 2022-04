Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will reportedly launch its first homegrown military reconnaissance satellite next year atop a rocket from the United States aerospace manufacturer SpaceX.According to the nation's arms procurement agency and military on Sunday, military authorities plan to launch five reconnaissance satellites into orbit, using the Falcon 9 rocket of the U.S. commercial space firm.South Korean authorities reportedly signed the related contracts with SpaceX last year.Under the deal, five South Korean satellites will be launched until 2025, with the first launch set for late 2023 from the U.S. mainland.The Agency for Defense Development has been pursuing a project worth over one-point-two trillion won since 2017 to acquire five reconnaissance satellites.