Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Announces 8 Cabinet Minister Nominees

Written: 2022-04-10 14:41:13Updated: 2022-04-10 18:52:16

Yoon Announces 8 Cabinet Minister Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated People Power Party lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho as his first deputy prime minister for the economy who also doubles as finance minister.

Yoon announced eight Cabinet member nominees including Choo at 2 p.m. Sunday in a press conference at the transition committee's office in Seoul.

Professor Lee Chang-yang of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology was tapped to lead the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy, while former Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong was nominated for land, infrastructure and transport minister.

Yoon designated former vice chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lee Jong-sup as his first defense minister.

Lee Jong-ho, the head of a semiconductor research center at Seoul National University, was nominated for science and ICT minister.

Jeong Ho-yeong, the former chief of Kyungpook National University Hospital, was tapped for health and welfare minister.

Park Bo-kyun, former vice president of the JoongAng Ilbo daily and a special adviser to Yoon, was nominated for culture, sports and tourism minister.

Former Rep. Kim Hyun-sook was tapped for minister of family and gender equality.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >