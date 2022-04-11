Yoon Announces 8 Cabinet Minister Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated People Power Party lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho as his first deputy prime minister for the economy who also doubles as finance minister.Yoon announced eight Cabinet member nominees including Choo at 2 p.m. Sunday in a press conference at the transition committee's office in Seoul.Professor Lee Chang-yang of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology was tapped to lead the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy, while former Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong was nominated for land, infrastructure and transport minister.Yoon designated former vice chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lee Jong-sup as his first defense minister.Lee Jong-ho, the head of a semiconductor research center at Seoul National University, was nominated for science and ICT minister.Jeong Ho-yeong, the former chief of Kyungpook National University Hospital, was tapped for health and welfare minister.Park Bo-kyun, former vice president of the JoongAng Ilbo daily and a special adviser to Yoon, was nominated for culture, sports and tourism minister.Former Rep. Kim Hyun-sook was tapped for minister of family and gender equality.