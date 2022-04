Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol will visit former President Park Geun-hye in Daegu this week.Yoon's spokesperson said on Sunday that Yoon will visit the southeastern city and North Gyeongsang Province on Monday and Tuesday.The spokesperson said Yoon is making the visit to keep the promise that he made during the campaign that he would visit the area again after he wins the presidency.Yoon plans to visit Park's new home in the city on Tuesday.In 2016, Yoon was the lead prosecutor in the investigation into Park's corruption scandal that led to her impeachment and heavy punishment.There is speculation that Yoon may invite Park to his inauguration ceremony on May 10.