Photo : KBS News

The heads of district prosecutors' offices across the nation will hold a meeting to discuss responses to a reform bill aimed at depriving the state prosecution of its investigative power.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) plans to hold the meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday at its building in western Seoul.The face-to-face meeting will be attended by 18 heads of district prosecutors' offices nationwide along with Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo and the deputy prosecutor general.In an unusual move, the SPO plans to disclose the top prosecutor's opening remarks to the media.The ruling Democratic Party is pushing for the legislation stripping the prosecution of all of its investigation powers. If the bill is passed, the investigation power of the prosecution for six types of crimes may be transferred to a new state agency.