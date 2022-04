Photo : KBS News

Foreign investors sold South Korean stocks worth over four-point-eight trillion won last month, continuing the sell-off for the third consecutive month.According to the Financial Supervisory Service on Monday, foreigners dumped a net four-point-86 trillion won-worth of local stocks in March.They sold a net four-point-99 trillion won in the main bourse, the KOSPI, in March, but purchased a net 127 billion won in the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ.As of the end of March, the value of local stocks held by foreign investors came to 725-point-two trillion won, accounting for 27-point-one percent of the country's market capitalization.Investors from the United States were holding stocks worth 295-point-four trillion won, accounting for 40-point-seven percent of foreign ownership.