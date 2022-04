Photo : YONHAP News

Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong has won the overall world title, reclaiming the title after four years.Choi finished first in the finals of the women's one-thousand meter and three-thousand meter on Sunday at the International Skating Union World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada.Choi, who also grabbed a gold in the 15-hundred meter the previous day, secured 107 points in total to win the overall title, beating Kim Boutin of Canada.It marks Choi's fourth overall world title, after 2015, 2016 and 2018.Choi also won gold in the three-thousand meter relay, which is not included in the individual point calculations.