Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Moon, Israeli President Exchange Letters

Written: 2022-04-11 09:32:41Updated: 2022-04-11 10:48:46

Moon, Israeli President Exchange Letters

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Israeli President Isaac Herzog have exchanged letters on Sunday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, Moon said in the letter that he was pleased the two nations have seen rapid progress through their ties in a diverse range of areas including politics, the economy, culture and personnel exchanges.

In particular, Moon noted that South Korea and Israel signed a bilateral free trade agreement despite the COVID-19 pandemic and exchanged COVID-19 vaccines, the first such arrangement in the world.

Last year, the two nations exchanged 780-thousand vaccine doses in an agreement.

The Israeli president reportedly said in his letter that the two nations are both creative and dynamic democracies with a long history, and noted the similar success of both nations as they achieved economic miracles through the resolve and diligence of their people.

He then hoped the two sides will further deepen their friendly and cooperative relations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >