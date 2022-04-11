Menu Content

Exports Rise 3% in First 10 Days of April

Written: 2022-04-11 09:43:59Updated: 2022-04-11 11:05:13

Photo : KBS News

Exports rose by three percent on-year in the first ten days of April.

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 15-point-33 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up three percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports rose by 17-point-seven percent, with the number of working days falling by one day from last year.

Shipments of semiconductors and petroleum products rose 14 percent and 97 percent, respectively, while exports of autos and wireless communication devices slipped 13 percent and over ten percent each.

Exports to the United States and the European Union increased four percent and two-point-nine percent each, while outbound commodities to China and Japan slipped three-point-four percent and eleven-point-two percent, respectively.

Imports rose 12-point-eight percent on-year to 18-point-85 billion dollars during the cited period.

The trade deficit expanded to nearly three-point-52 billion dollars from one-point-81 billion dollars from a year earlier.
