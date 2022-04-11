New COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 100,000 for First Time in 7 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 100-thousand for the first time in seven weeks.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 90-thousand-928 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 21 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to 15-million-424-thousand-598.The daily tally fell below 100-thousand for the first time in 48 days since February 22.The figure decreased by 36-thousand from a week ago and 96-thousand from two weeks ago. It is the lowest in eight weeks for Monday figures.The number of critical patients is down by 15 to one-thousand-99. The figure soared above 13-hundred late last month, but fell to around one-thousand and eleven-hundred recently.Sunday saw 258 deaths from the virus, down 71 from the previous day. The death toll rose to 19-thousand-679, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stood at 60 percent, and about one-point-12 million people are recovering from COVID-19 at home as of Monday.