Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's start against the Texas Rangers after being hit by a comebacker near his left foot during the fourth inning.Sunday’s game saw Ryu's first start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. He allowed six runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over three-point-one innings.The Blue Jays lost the game 6-12 after grabbing two consecutive wins previously.Ryu was listed as the team's number three starter this year behind Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman after having been the Blue Jays’ Opening Day starter in 2020 and 2021.In 2021, Ryu posted a career-worst four-point-37 earned run average(ERA) even after achieving 14 victories. Following the All-Star break, Ryu had a five-point-50 ERA in 14 starts.