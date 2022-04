Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea held a national meeting on Sunday to mark the tenth anniversary of leader Kim Jong-un coming to power.The Korean Central Television said the event was held at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang.Among those present were Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly Choe Ryong-hae and Premier Kim Tok-hun.Choe said in a statement that the North’s strong power is expanding by the day in line with advancements in its self-defense capabilities, while stressing that Kim realized the historic and significant achievement of completing nuclear armament.He added that the North Korean people proudly refer to the times they are living in as the era of the great leader Kim Jong-un, saying the current era is witnessing progress in making the North a prosperous nation with strong military power.