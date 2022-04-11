Top Prosecutor Expresses Deep Opposition to Bill on Investigative Power Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo says he is willing to risk his job to block the passage of a reform bill aimed at completely removing the state prosecution of its investigative powers.Kim made the remark on Monday during a meeting of the heads of district prosecutors' offices across the nation convened to discuss a response to the bill.He said if the prosecution’s investigative power is revoked, there is no point in him carrying out his duties as prosecutor general.Kim said if the prosecution is not allowed to investigate, criminals will go unpunished and victims will suffer greater pain while efforts to tackle serious crimes, including corruption, will be undermined.He added that abruptly changing criminal justice procedures brings about serious confusion, arguing that such a change should be pursued after extensive talks based on public consensus.The ruling Democratic Party, which holds a majority of seats in the National Assembly, has been pushing for the legislation to only allow the right to prosecute to the country's prosecutors. Parliament is due to discuss the bill in a plenary session on Tuesday.