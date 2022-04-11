Zelenskyy to Virtually Address S. Korea's National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the National Assembly via video call on Monday afternoon.The parliamentary foreign affairs committee said Zelenskyy will address lawmakers gathered in an auditorium inside the Assembly's library for around 15 minutes starting at 5 p.m.Eyes are on whether Zelenskyy will make an official request to the legislative body for assistance in the form of antiaircraft defense weapons from Seoul.This comes as Seoul's Defense Minister Suh Wook had turned down an earlier request for the weapons during ministerial talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov requested Seoul last Friday, according to government and military sources.Suh is known to have reiterated Seoul's position that it could not provide lethal arms to Kyiv, though it will consider a transfer of additional non-lethal military supplies.Early last month, Kyiv sent out a formal appeal to the international community, including Seoul, for military and humanitarian aid. The list consisted of lethal weapons, such as rifles and antitank missiles.South Korea has provided Ukraine with non-lethal military supplies worth one billion won, such as bulletproof helmets, blankets, as well as medical items.