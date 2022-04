Photo : YONHAP News

Prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo says that the eight Cabinet nominees announced on Sunday will make recommendations for their respective ministries' vice ministers, suggesting that they will be given authority over the matter.Han made the remarks on Monday after reporters asked him whether he planned to discuss the appointments with the Cabinet nominees. He added that an independent body will help verify the vice ministerial appointments.Reflecting President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's resolve to strengthen the responsibility of the prime minister, his transition team revealed on Sunday that Han had sent his Cabinet recommendations to Yoon.Han told reporters on Monday that he and the president-elect had held sufficient discussions on the nominations before he submitted a formal recommendation in writing.