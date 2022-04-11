Transition Team to Pursue Unifying Legal, Social Age Systems to Global Standard

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team will push to unify the legal and social age systems in the country into a single official system, in a move away from the so-called Korean age scheme.The political, judicial and administrative division on Monday announced an initiative to adopt the standard international system of counting how many years and months a person has lived since their birth.The unique Korean system counts a newborn as being one year old at birth. Because everyone becomes a year older at the start of a new year on January 1, a baby born on December 31 would turn two on New Year's Day.For some administrative and legal documents, a third age counting method is used, subtracting one's year of birth from the current year, regardless of their birthday.During his campaign, Yoon had pledged to institutionalize a single system to prevent confusion and disputes in interpreting contracts and in general administrative service, as the different systems have continually generated unnecessary and unintended social and economic costs.The transition team plans to first mandate the usage of the international age calculation in civil and administrative laws before seeking revisions to individual laws that currently use the subtraction method.The Ministry of Government Legislation aims to submit related revisions of the administrative law to the National Assembly within this year in hopes that parliament will approve it by next year.