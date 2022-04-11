110th Anniversary of Kim Il-Sung Birthday to Attract Tens of Thousands

Photo : YONHAP News

Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.Speaking to reporters on Monday, a South Korean military official said it spotted many people at Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square in apparent preparations for the anniversary event.Earlier, Voice of America had reported that tens of thousands were gathered at the square, citing an analysis of satellite imagery.Regarding whether a large-scale military parade will be held to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, the official said it was hard to predict the timing but the North so far appears to be mainly preparing troops.The official added that the South Korean military was maintaining a firm readiness posture while closely monitoring the regime's facilities and regions, including preparations for major political events.