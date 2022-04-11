Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Expected to Announce 10 Additional Cabinet Nominees This Week

Written: 2022-04-11 15:28:08Updated: 2022-04-11 16:07:14

Yoon Expected to Announce 10 Additional Cabinet Nominees This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to make appointments for ten additional Cabinet posts as early as Wednesday after announcing eight nominations on Sunday.

Prof. Jyung Chyul-young of Seoul National University's Department of Agricultural and Vocational Education and Choi Jin-seok, professor emeritus of philosophy at Sogang University, are potential candidates for the posts of deputy prime minister and education minister, respectively.

Jyung played a key role in drawing up Yoon's education pledges, while Choi was the chair of current transition team chief Ahn Cheol-soo's election committee during his presidential campaign.

Four-term People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Park Jin will reportedly be named as the foreign minister nominee, while Rep. Cho Tae-yong, a former vice foreign minister, will likely be named the ambassador to the U.S.

Former vice unification minister Kim Chun-sig is widely considered the likely nominee for the top position at the unification ministry.

In line with the president-elect's principle of minimizing sitting lawmakers in the Cabinet, Han Chan-sik, the former chief of Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office and Cho Sang-chul, the former head of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office are being considered for the justice minister post.
