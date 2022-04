Photo : YONHAP News

Community health centers and makeshift testing stations will no longer offer free rapid antigen tests, while offering PCR tests only to high risk groups such as those over the age of 60.Health authorities announced the implementation of policy changes taking immediate effect on Monday. Individuals seeking to test for COVID-19 will now need to visit a private clinic or hospital to take a rapid antigen test, for which they will be charged around five-thousand won.Rapid antigen test results conducted by medical professionals will continue to be accepted as official COVID-19 infection diagnoses.Also from Monday, foreigners staying long-term with a record of a COVID-19 infection in South Korea will not be required to submit a negative PCR result when returning after traveling abroad.