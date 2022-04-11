Yoon's Inauguration Committee Settles on Not Inviting BTS to Perform

Photo : YONHAP News

The committee overseeing president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration has decided not to invite K-pop septet BTS to perform during the May 10 ceremony in front of the National Assembly.Committee chief Park Joo-sun said on Monday that while inviting the group to perform was considered, the committee decided it would be more appropriate to invite children, youths and vulnerable groups, in reflection of national unity.As for extending an invitation to former President Park Geun-hye, who was pardoned after serving a prison term on corruption charges, the committee chief said a final decision will be made after Yoon visits her in Daegu on Tuesday.Members of the public will be offered a chance to attend the event through special and general applications, while heads of diplomatic missions and foreign dignitaries will be invited to represent their respective countries.