Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has expressed disapproval over President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's Cabinet nominations, pledging to thoroughly vet the nominees' credentials.Yun Ho-jung, the DP's interim chief, said on Monday that the nominations announced one day prior consisted of individuals close to Yoon who contributed to his election and others who held key posts during previous conservative administrations.Naming each and every nominee, the ruling party's chief slammed the president-elect for failing to fulfill his earlier promise to form a Cabinet of people deemed the most capable and symbolic of national unity.On Sunday, Yoon announced nominees for eight Cabinet positions, including deputy prime minister and finance minister, all of whom will be required to go through a parliamentary confirmation hearing.