Pres. Moon: History Eventually Moves Forward Despite Stagnation

Written: 2022-04-11 17:04:57Updated: 2022-04-11 18:16:48

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has said that a nation may stagnate and regress throughout history, but he believes it eventually develops and moves forward. 

Speaking in a meeting with his aides on Monday with around a month left in office, Moon made the remarks while evaluating the administration's past five years.

Moon emphasized the role of politics in building for the future and called for a comprehensive rejection of hate and discrimination, adding that respecting diversity and differences was the true path to unity and a better country.

He also hoped that the nation would take pride in the country's history as it will give the it strength to take a bigger leap forward, crediting South Korea's advancement to its ability to turn historical pain and suffering into a driving force for development.

The president expressed gratitude to the public who showed their support for the administration and promised to do the utmost till the end of his term.

The remarks were seen as Moon's message to his supporters amid the current political climate.
