Zelenskyy Calls for S. Korea's Military Assistance in Virtual Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for South Korea’s provision of military hardware to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia in a virtual speech given to an audience at the National Assembly.Zelenskyy thanked the Assembly for arranging an opportunity to speak to South Korea on Monday, as he expressed gratitude for the support Seoul has provided thus far.Noting the heroic efforts of Ukrainian troops, now engaged in their 47th day of warfare, he said more help is needed in the form of planes, tanks and other military technologies. Zelenskyy underlined that the Russian invasion must be overcome, as Moscow will not stop at Ukraine and stands to threaten the world with chemical and nuclear weapons.He said military weaponry that can stop Russian tanks, ships and missiles are in South Korea, and that Seoul was in a position to help. He argued that a transfer of such hardware would not only save the lives of ordinary citizens but of Ukraine itself and the region at-large.In reference to the Korean War, Zelenskyy recalled South Korea had received international aid in its war in the 1950s, during which many lives were lost but that nonetheless was overcome.The Ukrainian leader said, at this stage, it is difficult to expect reason to prevail in Russia's calculus, and that Moscow must be forced into a path of change with the help of the international community.Zelenskyy’s appeal follows reports that Seoul's Defense Minister Suh Wook had turned down a request for weapons during ministerial talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov last Friday. During the meeting, Suh reiterated Seoul's position that it could not provide lethal arms to Kyiv, though it would consider a transfer of additional non-lethal military supplies.Early last month, Kyiv sent out a formal appeal to the international community for military and humanitarian aid, including weapons such as rifles and antitank missiles.South Korea has provided Ukraine with non-lethal military supplies worth one billion won, including bulletproof helmets, blankets and medical supplies.