JCS Chief Discusses Military Cooperation with NATO

Written: 2022-04-11 18:50:13Updated: 2022-04-11 19:03:18

Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chair Gen. Won In-choul has met with a top North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) official on Monday and discussed possible military cooperation between South Korea and NATO. 

According to the JCS, Won and NATO Military Committee Chair Adm. Rob Bauer during a Seoul meeting agreed that North Korea’s nuclear and missile development is posing a grave threat not only to the Korean Peninsula, but also to regional and global peace. 

Regarding Russia’s war on Ukraine, Won said South Korea, as a responsible member of the international community, is joining in efforts to swiftly resolve the crisis and maintain global peace. 

Thanking NATO for its efforts to further promote ties with South Korea, the JCS chief called for strengthened bilateral cooperation as global security partners, as well as NATO’s continued cooperation and support for the peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula. 

Bauer thanked South Korea for its proactive assistance regarding Ukraine and called for the strengthening of South Korea-NATO cooperation.
