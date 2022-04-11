46 Countries Oppose Russia's Hosting of UNESCO World Heritage Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of countries are calling for the change of venue for the upcoming UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Russia, citing that Moscow is destroying cultural assets in Ukraine in its ongoing invasion.According to the cultural community on Monday, a group of 46 countries who are parties to the UNESCO World Heritage Convention - including Ukraine, the U.S. and South Korea - recently sent a letter to 21 state parties of UNESCO World Heritage Committee and said it is “impossible” to hold the 45th committee session in Kazan or under a Russian presidency.Pointing to numerous casualties and damages to historical structures and sites as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the countries pledged not to attend the June session should Russia assume the chair of the committee.However, they also expressed a wish not to see the postponement of the forthcoming meeting, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the World Heritage Convention.While informing that the session will be held in Kazan, Russia from June 19 to June 30, the UNESCO committee also put up a notice that the venue can be changed if member countries hold a related meeting or vote to that end.