Biden to Visit Japan in May, Biden-Yoon Summit Possible

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has hinted that he would visit Japan next month to attend a meeting of leaders of Quad member nations.According to Reuters, Biden told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during video-linked summit talks on Monday that he looked forward to seeing him in Japan for a Quad meeting around May 24. The Quad comprises the U.S., India, Japan and Australia.In virtual talks in March, the leaders of the Quad members agreed to hold an in-person meeting in Japan this spring, but the specific date has not yet been announced.There is speculation that if Biden visits Japan on May 24 as he mentioned, he may visit South Korea as well and hold a summit with President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, whose inauguration is set for May 10.If the summit is realized, it would be the earliest summit between a new South Korean president and the U.S. president after taking office.