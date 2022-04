Photo : YONHAP News

The fourth body found during a search operation in Taiwanese waters has been confirmed as one of the six South Koreans missing since last week.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, the body was retrieved in waters off Xiyu, Penghu County in Taiwan at around 4 p.m. on Monday.The ministry said on Monday that the body was confirmed as one of the crew members of the ill-fated tugboat Kyoto 1, which went missing last Thursday.There were six crew members on the ship, all South Korean nationals.Two bodies were found and confirmed to be among the missing sailors on Friday and a third body was found on Saturday.The ministry said the fourth body is with the three other bodies awaiting transport back to South Korea.South Korean and Taiwanese authorities are continuing search and rescue operations for the remaining two crew members.