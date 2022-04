Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will hold a general meeting of party members on Tuesday to decide its formal position on depriving the prosecution of its investigative power.The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, is aimed at establishing an official consensus on the DP’s position as it looks to take action before President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol takes office.It would be the party's second general meeting on the issue.With no significant disapproval of the deprivation within the party, the Tuesday discussions are likely to focus on creating a new investigative body to take over the prosecution's investigative power.If the party adopts the deprivation as its official stance on Tuesday, it plans to pass a related bill in the April parliamentary session before President Moon's five-year term expires.