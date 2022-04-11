Yoon's Delegation Returns from US

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation sent by President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has returned from a week-long visit to the United States.Upon arrival at Incheon International Airport on Monday, chief delegate Rep. Park Jin told reporters that he will provide a detailed briefing to Yoon on the outcome of the visit.Park said that he will do his best to ensure that the new government can further develop comprehensive strategic alliance between South Korea and the U.S., while prioritizing national interests and the safety of the people.Park added that Seoul and Washington agreed to bolster deterrence and airtight coordination in response to North Korea’s additional provocations.He said the U.S. reaffirmed its firm commitment to defending South Korea and providing extended deterrence.Park added that the two sides agreed on the need for a summit between South Korea and the U.S. at an early date.