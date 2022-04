Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) plans to pass a bill through parliament depriving the prosecution of its investigative power within the month, enabling it to promulgate the reform at a Cabinet meeting on May 3.The DP’s interim chief, Yun Ho-jung, revealed the plan on Tuesday when he appeared on a radio program.Yun’s comment came as the party is set to hold a general meeting of its members later in the day to finalize the details on such a reform bill.With such remarks, Yun was apparently reiterating the party’s intent to pass the bill in the April parliamentary session before President Moon's five-year term expires.Meanwhile, Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo, who strongly opposes the passage of the reform bill, urged the DP to make a wise decision on the matter for the people and the nation’s future at its planned general meeting.