Photo : YONHAP News

A wildfire that broke out in Yanggu, Gangwon Province was fully extinguished after a little over 41 hours at around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.According to forestry authorities, a total of 720 hectares of forest were scorched after the fire spread throughout eight administrative units, an area equivalent to one-thousand-eight soccer fields.The latest fire caused the most damage among all wildfires that have occurred in Yanggu but did not result in casualties or the destruction of facilities.Authorities say the fire started after a resident burned leaves.Firefighters had difficulty putting out blazes on Monday morning after they failed to mobilize helicopters due to thick fog and after strong winds further propelled the fire in the afternoon.