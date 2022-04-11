Welcome Rain to Fall on Nation from Late Tuesday to Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The unusually hot weather in the nation is set to cool, as central regions are forecast to see rain showers from late Tuesday afternoon.The Korea Meteorological Administration projected that northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province will see rain from the late afternoon, while the Seoul metro region, the southern parts of Gangwon Province and coastal areas of the Chungcheong provinces will see showers from Tuesday night.The agency forecast the southern parts of Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province and Jeju Island will see between five and 30 millimeters of precipitation through Thursday. Seoul, Incheon and the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province are set to be doused with five to ten millimeters of rain and South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province less than five millimeters.With the rain, afternoon highs are predicted to drop to levels similar to seasonal averages posted over the previous 30 years from noon Wednesday in the central regions and the Gyeongsang provinces.Tuesday’s morning lows stood at between eleven and 18 degrees Celsius across the nation, or nearly ten degrees higher compared to previous years.