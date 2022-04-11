Menu Content

Civic Group to Take Issue with DP's Prosecution Reform Bill Push

Written: 2022-04-12 11:40:52Updated: 2022-04-12 15:23:05

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic group which has actively called for prosecutorial reform will openly criticize the ruling Democratic Party(DP) for its push to pass a reform bill that would strip the prosecution of its remaining investigative power.

The People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy is scheduled to hold an emergency roundtable discussion at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday to articulate their concerns over completely removing the prosecution of investigative rights.

In a statement, the group said enacting a law that fundamentally alters the nation’s criminal justice system requires extensive review as it greatly impacts the people.

The group said priority must be placed on smoothly adjusting investigative rights between the police and prosecution, citing that it has only been about one year since a related law went into effect.

The group said it will point out the problems with the DP’s reform bill and propose alternative measures.
