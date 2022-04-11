Labor Group Files for Court Injunction against Seoul City for Blocking Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

A major umbrella union has filed for a court injunction against the Seoul city government's decision to block its planned labor rally near the headquarters of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team in Seoul's Jongno district.According to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) submitted a relevant application to the Seoul Administrative Court the previous day.The union claimed that the city government was unfairly prohibiting the rally planned for Wednesday, citing COVID-19 concerns, as the group had previously received authorization for gatherings near the transition team building in the past month.The group said the planned rally will involve 299 people in line with the city’s social distancing rules, and that it has been adhering to preventive measures such as wearing masks and keeping a list of participants.The city government, meanwhile, has allowed a planned rally organized by a group representing farming and fishing communities in Seoul's Yeouido on Wednesday.A city official said while the Yeouido rally will take place at one location involving 299 people, the KCTU's rally was denied after the union reported over 60 gatherings at 23 different venues with as many as ten-thousand attendees combined.