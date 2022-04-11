'BTS Military Exemption Bill Expected to Swiftly Glide thru Parliament'

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior opposition lawmaker predicted a bill to exempt global K-pop stars BTS from their mandatory military duty would swiftly pass the National Assembly, given the septet's national contributions.On a local radio program on Tuesday, main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Sung Il-jong said the bill relates to a nonpartisan issue that concerns equality and national interests. He added that he did not expect the rival political parties to have a difference in opinion.The PPP lawmaker, who is on the parliamentary defense committee, said the ruling Democratic Party is more keen to handle the bill, adding that the culture minister had requested its prompt passage.Referring to over 40 international artistic or sports competitions in which a win earns conscription exemptions, Sung said the parties see the need to expand the list to include global recognition in popular culture, such as the Billboard or American Music Awards. He also cited the economic inducement effects of a Billboard win.Regarding objections among some young people in their 20s, the lawmaker pledged to open a public discussion on the issue to gain the public’s support.