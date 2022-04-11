Menu Content

NYT: Japan Moving to Shed Pacifist Constraints

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan is seeking to bolster its own military power after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the New York Times(NYT), shedding its "pacifist constraints."

Citing Japan's modification of its military export rules enabling it to send combat-related equipment to Ukraine, the U.S. newspaper reported that Japan is moving away from non-militarization.

Japan had not sent military materiel to another country at war in over 75 years. But since the start of the war in Ukraine, its Self-Defense Forces loaded up an aircraft with bulletproof vests and helmets and sent it off toward the conflict.

The NYT assessed that although the scale could not compare with arms sent by American and European governments, Japan's military aid marked a decisive moment in the country's rejection of its longstanding pacifist identity.

The article also shed light on Japan's intensified security discussions amid rising threats from China and North Korea.

It noted that there are also growing calls among Japanese lawmakers to increase the country's defense budget to boost its own defense capabilities instead of relying on its alliance with the U.S for security.
