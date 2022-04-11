DP: Investigative Power Bill Will Move Step by Step

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) says the enactment of a bill depriving the prosecution of its investigative power will be completed in steps, stressing that the entire proposal will not be handled this month.Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Rep. Kim Sung-hwan of the DP said the party intended to discuss courses of action at the general meeting on Tuesday. But given strong opposition from the prosecution and the People Power Party(PPP), various aspects of the bill will be enacted in steps.On DP interim chief Yun Ho-jung's remarks that the party aims to pass the bill before President Moon's term expires, Kim refrained from making direct comments, saying it's difficult to say exactly when the bill will be passed and enacted by the administration.The DP’s announcements are widely interpreted as a move to pass the investigative aspect of the proposal during a parliamentary session in April, then take gradual steps toward structural readjustment after the launch of the new administration.Kim said at the general meeting, the party will also address concerns over authorizing the police with new investigative rights, ways to keep them in check and their ability to execute prosecutorial investigations.