Top U.S. Envoy for N. Korea to Visit Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

High-level envoys from Washington will visit Seoul next week to discuss North Korea policy with current and future South Korean policy shapers.According to diplomatic sources on Tuesday, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will arrive in Seoul around Monday for a four-day trip to meet with officials of both the outgoing and incoming administrations.Deputy special representative for North Korea Jung Pak will accompany Kim.The pair are expected to hold talks with their South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, and fine-tune North Korea policy directions with officials of the next administration and the presidential transition committee.Talks are likely to center around rising threats on the Korean Peninsula amid Pyongyang's increased provocations as both nations observe politically significant milestones in the weeks ahead. North Korea is celebrating major anniversaries, and Seoul is preparing to inaugurate a new leader on May 9.