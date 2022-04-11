Unif. Ministry: Demolition Also Underway at Geumgang Golf Course

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's unification ministry says North Korea is also carrying out demolition work on the Ananti golf course, in addition to Haegumgang Hotel, both located inside the Mount Geumgang resort.A ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that the dismantlement of the golf course was detected and that demolition was steadily underway at the South Korean-owned facilities.Without elaborating on the exact progress of the work, calling it a matter of intelligence, the official urged North Korea to immediately stop the unilateral demolition that violated the property rights of South Korean firms.The official asked the North to provide an explanation and swiftly respond to talks to address the Geumgang resort issue.Recent satellite imagery indicates wrecking underway at the golf course, located one-point-eight kilometers away from the hotel.Resort operator Ananti built the facility on a one-point-68 million square meter site in the North which it had rented from Hyundai Asan for 50 years. The golf course opened in May 2008 but had to shut down as inter-Korean tourism was suspended two months later following the shooting death of a South Korean tourist by a North Korean soldier.