Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have agreed to convene a plenary parliamentary session on Friday to pass a revised bill of the Public Official Election Act.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Hong-keun and​ his counterpart Kweon Seong-dong of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) reached the agreement on Tuesday during their meeting with National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.However, they failed to strike a deal on the most contentious issue of introducing a major constituency system for districts represented by three or more local district councilors. DP floor leader Park proposed a trial run of the electoral system in certain districts, which the two parties agreed to review.This comes as both parties seek to revise the election law ahead of the June 1 local elections.